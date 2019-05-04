Anurag Singh and the secret meditation technique of the director's success

In Com Staff May 04 2019, 12.34 pm May 04 2019, 12.34 pm

Meditation is a process of internal relaxation which is carried out with a goal of attaining an internal state of awareness. The whole exercise of meditation generally involves focusing on object, image or sound. But this is science’s way of defining meditation. Apart from science, there are many people around the world who have redefined this art of internal healing in their own way. These people with their deeds have proved that the whole exercise of meditation is not merely about focusing but is more about getting internal satisfaction and solace.

They are the prime example of the notion that the exercise of meditation is fruitless if it fails to soothe you internally. One such person who redefined it is Anurag Singh aka Mr Perfectionist of Pollywood who has his own way of defining meditation.

He believes that every act which gives you inner satisfaction is an absolute meditation and for him, meditation is his writing. Yes, very few people know that before donning the hat of director, this talented young man from the city of Jalandhar started his career as a writer and even assisted famous Bollywood director Raj Kanwar, the guy who directed blockbusters like Deewana, Laadla, Jaan, Jeet, and Daag: The Fire.

Later on, Anurag shifted to the Punjabi entertainment industry where he became a prominent name in the industry within just a few years by delivering back to back hits like Jatt & Juliet, Jatt & Juliet 2, Punjab 1984, Super Singh and the most recent one, Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Kesari’.

But after Punjab 1984 in 2014, he suddenly disappeared from the cinematic arena and remained so for the next three years. Anurag says he was in a state of meditation during those years and he meditated by penning down some fresh stories with some new perspective.

He calls writing as his meditation as it is writing that takes him away from the worries and hustle bustle of the outer world. This is the time which is his own, where there is no one except him and his thoughts, so whenever he feels down, pen and paper become his companions. And that was the reason why he took a break from his fast-moving routine for almost three years before coming out with Super Singh in 2017.

So, guys, this was Anurag Singh’s secret meditation technique for you. If you too have any such secret meditation technique in your kitty, then do mention it in the comments section below!