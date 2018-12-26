Anushka is trying hard to lose the extra kilos for her next!

After Bhaagamathie, Anushka Shetty has signed only one film and that is her next with Madhavan which will go on floors soon. Anushka was listening to a plethora of scripts, but nothing interested her much until this one came by. The actress is now getting set to start work on the film, which has been written by noted screenwriter Kona Venkat.

The writer shared a picture of the look that Anushka would be attaining for the film, calling it her best till date. During the Baahubali series, Anushka put on weight for the film Size Zero and has been finding it hard to drop down since then. However, sources close to the actress have revealed that she has been committed to her aim of losing weight and has been hitting the gym daily to attain the best result possible.

Most of the shoot of the yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by Hemanth Madhukar and canned in the USA. The makers had recently revealed that the entire film would be canned within a space of 50 days, with just a two-day break in the middle. Madhavan, who is currently busy with his Nambi Narayanan biopic, will be looking to get done with the shoot as soon as possible before joining the sets of this film.