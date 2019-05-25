Anushka Shetty and Madhavan's film with director Hemant Madhurkar goes on floors

In Com Staff May 25 2019, 7.05 pm May 25 2019, 7.05 pm

The ravishing beauty Anushka Shetty was recently in the news for committing to Surendhar Reddy and Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy for a small but a powerful cameo. Post Baahubali, the actress had not signed any films and the reason as per some sections of the media was her weight reduction issues. Now the actress has signed a film titled Nishabdham meaning silence, a multilingual directed by Hemant Madhukar of 125 KM and Vastadu Na Raju fame. Interestingly Anushka will be pairing with the hot and happening Madhavan after ten years.

In fact, Anushka made her Tamil debut in the Sundar C directorial Rendu in 2006 where her co-star was Madhavan. It is an interesting aspect that the talented duo is teaming up after a long time for this multilingual which went on floors yesterday the 24th May in Seattle in the USA. Bankrolled by People Media Factory along with Kona film Corporation, Nishabdham is said to be a silent film which will feature Anushka as an NRI businesswoman who is speech and hearing challenged. The film also assumes extra significance as it would feature Hollywood actor Michael Madsen of Strength and Honor fame.

Other cast members in the film include Hollywood actor Michael Madsen, Anjali, Srinivas Avasarala, Subbaraju and Shalini Pandey. Since it is a silent film, it will be released in multiple languages with different titles. Earlier on we have had the Pesum Padam or the Pushpaka Vimana featuring Kamal Haasan in the year 1987 and also the latest Mercury in 2018 directed by Karthik Subbaraj which had no dialogues. Nishabdham commenced with a small pooja and has plans to release in 2020. The technical team includes Gopi Sunder as music composer and Shaneil Kumar Deo of 'Goodachari' fame as cinematographer. Producer Vishwa Prasad was quoted as saying about the film, “This is a kind of film that will entertain, engage and cheer the audience across continents."