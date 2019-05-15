Anushka Shetty begins shooting for the Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

In Com Staff May 15 2019, 10.25 pm May 15 2019, 10.25 pm

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is an upcoming Telugu film that has an enviable and a stellar cast list in the form of Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah, Jagapathi Babu and Brahmaji, along with many other stars. Amit Trivedi is composing the music while Sreekar Prasad is in charge of editing and Randy Rathnavelu is handling the camera in this film directed by Surendar Reddy and produced by Ram Charan, son of Chiranjeevi, for his banner Konidela Production Company.

We reported a few days ago that the most beautiful and talented actress Anushka Shetty had been brought on board for this historical film, based on the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from the Rayalaseema region. The unit had been considering many actors for this role but had finally signed up the Baahubali actress. Our sources add, “Anushka gave her screen test on the 13th of May and started shooting from yesterday, the 14th May.” Shooting of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was going on for some time and was briefly hindered by a fire accident in one of the sets, recently.

Anushka’s role in the film is said to be brief but very important. She is said to be seen in a narrator’s role which will introduce Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy and also in an important pre-interval block sequence. The unit is right now shooting at the Ramoji Rao Film City, in Hyderabad, post which they are planning to have a one-week shooting schedule at the Vikrabad forests. This will be followed by a song sequence between Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in a studio set up at Annapurna Studios. This will mark the wrapping up of the film. It has to be recalled that Anushka is featuring in a Chiranjeevi film after their 2006 outing Stalin. She is also busy with the preparations for her Telugu-Hollywood crossover film Silence, which stars Madhavan in the lead role. Stay tuned for further updates...