After making so many memorable films across different industries in India, maverick filmmaker Mani Ratnam has started work on his dream project. It happens to be the on-screen adaptation of the epic novel Ponniyin Selvan penned by Kalki. The director has been meticulously working on both the final script and the pre-production process of the magnum opus, which would be going on floors by the end of the year. ‘Kaithi’ star Karthi was the first name to come up on board, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently confirmed her inclusion through an interview. And, now, we have been told that Anushka Shetty has also come on board the project to essay an important role in the film.
A source close to the director tells us, “Mani sir had considered many actresses for the role, but none of them came close to the confidence that Anushka instilled in him. Anushka has agreed to sign the dotted line for the project, and will be allotting the right amount of dates as per our requirements.”
Post Baahubali, Anushka has been very selective about the projects that she is going to do heroin, as she doesn't want to enter the commercial space again. She is on the lookout for solid roles that give her space to perform. Anushka's next film would be Nisabdham, a silent thriller, which is currently being shot in the USA. The actress reportedly plays a speech and hearing-impaired character in the film and is paired up opposite Madhavan. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the film also has Shalini Pandey, Anjali and Hollywood actor Michael Madsen in important roles. Anushka's other project would be the Telugu biggie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Being yet another historical film for her, she will be spotted in an extended guest appearance.