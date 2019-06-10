In Com Staff June 10 2019, 1.31 pm June 10 2019, 1.31 pm

After making so many memorable films across different industries in India, maverick filmmaker Mani Ratnam has started work on his dream project. It happens to be the on-screen adaptation of the epic novel Ponniyin Selvan penned by Kalki. The director has been meticulously working on both the final script and the pre-production process of the magnum opus, which would be going on floors by the end of the year. ‘Kaithi’ star Karthi was the first name to come up on board, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently confirmed her inclusion through an interview. And, now, we have been told that Anushka Shetty has also come on board the project to essay an important role in the film.

A source close to the director tells us, “Mani sir had considered many actresses for the role, but none of them came close to the confidence that Anushka instilled in him. Anushka has agreed to sign the dotted line for the project, and will be allotting the right amount of dates as per our requirements.”