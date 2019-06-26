In Com Staff June 26 2019, 8.59 pm June 26 2019, 8.59 pm

Anushka Shetty sustained minor injuries on her leg while shooting for Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, earlier this week. The actress had an unfortunate mishap while shooting and fractured her leg. Reportedly, she would have to stay in bed for a few weeks before returning to her shooting schedules. Thankfully, her schedule is not as packed as it used to be a couple of years ago. Anushka has reached a place in her career where she can pick and choose projects at will. The lady has taken to signing a lesser number of movies in a year and seems to be focussed on the quality of storytelling rather than just making up the numbers. Last year, we saw her in Bhagamathie and the year before that went by mostly in the shadow of Baahubali 2.