Anushka Shetty sustained minor injuries on her leg while shooting for Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, earlier this week. The actress had an unfortunate mishap while shooting and fractured her leg. Reportedly, she would have to stay in bed for a few weeks before returning to her shooting schedules. Thankfully, her schedule is not as packed as it used to be a couple of years ago. Anushka has reached a place in her career where she can pick and choose projects at will. The lady has taken to signing a lesser number of movies in a year and seems to be focussed on the quality of storytelling rather than just making up the numbers. Last year, we saw her in Bhagamathie and the year before that went by mostly in the shadow of Baahubali 2.
Now, the noted actor is working on a movie named Silence, the shooting of which is underway. Hemant Madhurkar is directing this movie, which will see Madhavan and Anushka in the lead roles. Anushka has acted with Chiranjeevi only once before Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and her association with artists of the Konidela family has been very brief till now. Memorably, Ram Charan had earlier praised Anushka on Twitter, following the release of her Bhaagamathie. She has a cameo in Sye Raa and was to return to the sets of Silence, in Chicago, after shooting for Sye Raa here. The actor reportedly saw the doctors in secret, as she did not want to create concern and panic among her fans. The lady superstar has a fan following comparable to that of top male stars like Allu Arjun and Naga Chaitanya.Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a big budget magnum opus with a huge star cast. Produced by Ram Charan with Chiranjeevi as the lead, the movie is based on the life of a Telugu freedom fighter who revolted against the British, in 1857. If everything goes well, the movie is set to hit the theatres on October 2 as the shoot has now been completed and the post-production works have begun.