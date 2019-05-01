  3. Regional
Anushka Shetty heaps praise on Nani and director Gowtam Tinnanuri for Jersey

Regional

Anushka Shetty heaps praise on Nani and director Gowtam Tinnanuri for Jersey

Anushka in her appreciatory message lauded the work of director Gowtam Tinnanuri and hero Nani in movie Jersey.

back
Aditi Rao HydariAllu ArjunAnushka ShettyGowtam TinnanuriHarish KalyanJayaprakash and others. Anirudh RavichanderJerseyJunior NTRMohan Krishna IndragantiNaniNivetha ThomasRana DaggubatiRohin KamraSampath RajSanushaSathyarajSS RajamouliSudheer BabuTrending In South
nextPriyamani to share screen space with Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi!

within