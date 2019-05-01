Anushka Shetty heaps praise on Nani and director Gowtam Tinnanuri for Jersey

In Com Staff May 01 2019, 12.44 am May 01 2019, 12.44 am

She may not have worked with him, but that does not stop her from complimenting his work. Wondering what we are saying? We are talking about Anushka Shetty who had heaped praise on fellow actor Nani for his performance in the recently released film Jersey. This just goes on to prove what kind of secure space the classically beautiful actress inhabits. Coming to the film Jersey it has garnered appreciation from all actors from Rana Daggubati to Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli to Junior NTR and others.

Anushka in her appreciatory message lauds the work of director Gowtam Tinnanuri and hero Nani and wonders if there are actually words that can express how she feels about the film. She conveys that it was a true fan moment for her which was pure love. She praised the entire crew of Jersey and wished them well. The film has been doing tremendously well, thanks to the glowing reviews and positive word of mouth. The team also attended a success meet recently.

Rana Daggubati who attended the success meet stated that Nani keeps inspiring him all the time and that he has done it again in Jersey too. Jersey has Shraddha Srinath debuting in Telugu. The supporting cast of the film includes Harish Kalyan, Rohin Kamra, Sanusha, Sathyaraj, Sampath Raj, Jayaprakash and others. Anirudh Ravichander composed music while Sanu Varghese had cranked the camera. Nani had also announced his 25th film recently that also stars Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Nivetha Thomas. This film would be directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti