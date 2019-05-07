Anushka Shetty to come together with Chiranjeevi on-screen after 13 years!

In Com Staff May 07 2019, 9.07 pm May 07 2019, 9.07 pm

Anushka Shetty fans are all set to rejoice their heart out because the actress is all set to be seen with Chiranjeevi on-screen, again! Well, before you get all excited, we should tell you that the actress will not be seen in a lead role opposite the Megastar. Anushka will be doing a cameo in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. She is said to be playing a key role in this film, that stars Chiranjeevi in the lead. And our sources say that she will be joining the sets soon.

According to our source, "Anushka Shetty will be seen in a special appearance in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film. She will be seen in a song alongside the actor and she will start shooting for it soon." The shooting of the film has been going on at a fast pace. Although the team faced a setback because of the unfortunate fire incident that damaged a huge set, it looks like they are catching up real fast. Thus, it is expected that the shoot will be complete in a few more days. It has been thirteen years since we saw Chiru and Anushka on-screen together, so this will definitely be something to look forward to!

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of a powerful star cast with actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah, Jagapathi Babu and Brahmaji, among others! Amit Trivedi is composing the music, Sreekar Prasad is in charge of editing and Rathnavelu is handling the camera. Stay tuned for more updates.