Anushka Shetty to play THIS role in Silence?

In Com Staff May 27 2019, 1.27 pm May 27 2019, 1.27 pm

After a long time, Anushka Shetty’s fans are all set to see her back on the big screens again. The Baahubali actress will be seen in her next film Silence, alongside Madhavan. This project, titled Nishabdam in Telugu, and Silence in Tamil, Hindi and English, is jointly produced by Kona Film Corporation and People Media Factory. The film, which is touted to be horror-thriller, went on floors today. Director Hemanth Madhukar took to his social media account to reveal the first shot he took on the first day of the shoot. While reports state that Madhavan is a cello player in the film, Anushka is playing the role of an art lover in this one.

The director told a leading daily, “The story is set entirely in the US. Madhavan plays a star cello player, who’s very suave and sophisticated. And as for Anushka... let’s just say she plays an art lover. And no, they do not have a romantic track, as is being speculated.” The report also stated that almost 41 international artists are a part of this film. Reports also say that this film will be Hollywood star Michael Madsen’s Tollywood debut. Some reports also state that Anushka will be playing the role of a deaf & mute NRI businesswoman. The makers have reportedly planned a 60-day schedule in Seattle, to shoot a large part of the film.

Silence will have cinematography by Shaneil Kumar Deo and music by Gopi Sunder. It is expected to see a release sometime next year. Shalini Pandey, Srinivas Avasarala, Anjali and Subba Raju are all a part of the support cast in this film. Anushka’s last film was Bhaagamathie, which released in 2017. Madhavan will next be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which is based on the life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. Stay tuned for more updates...