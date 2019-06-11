Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is possibly one of the most anticipated films till now. As already known, the film boasts of a huge ensemble cast including some big names like Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah, Jagapathi Babu and Brahmaji, along with many other stars. Now, we already told you that Anushka Shetty is playing a very crucial role in this film. Now, reports state that the actress has wrapped up her portions for the film! It is said that the Baahubali actress will give a voiceover to introduce Chiranjeevi's character Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy in the film.
Apart from this, she will also be seen in a cameo role, for which she was shooting in Hyderabad from last month. Reports had also stated that Anushka took almost three months to decide whether she would do this role. Hopefully, this one will be as special as she wants it to be for her fans! Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is being helmed by Surender Reddy and is bankrolled by Ram Charan under the banner of Konidela productions. Chiranjeevi is reportedly playing the role of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimhareddy in Sye Raa. The film is scheduled to release on October 2nd. Anushka is featuring in a Chiranjeevi film after their 2006 outing Stalin.
Apart from Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Anushka Shetty is also the part of upcoming international film Silence in which Madhavan is playing the lead role. The film, which is touted to be horror-thriller, went on floors last month. While reports state that Madhavan is a cello player in the film, Anushka is playing the role of an art lover in this one. The story is set entirely in the US and reportedly almost 41 international artists are a part of this film. Well, fans of Anushka sure are happy to get to see the actress on the big screen again finally!Read More