In Com Staff June 11 2019, 12.19 am June 11 2019, 12.19 am

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is possibly one of the most anticipated films till now. As already known, the film boasts of a huge ensemble cast including some big names like Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah, Jagapathi Babu and Brahmaji, along with many other stars. Now, we already told you that Anushka Shetty is playing a very crucial role in this film. Now, reports state that the actress has wrapped up her portions for the film! It is said that the Baahubali actress will give a voiceover to introduce Chiranjeevi's character Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy in the film.

Apart from this, she will also be seen in a cameo role, for which she was shooting in Hyderabad from last month. Reports had also stated that Anushka took almost three months to decide whether she would do this role. Hopefully, this one will be as special as she wants it to be for her fans! Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is being helmed by Surender Reddy and is bankrolled by Ram Charan under the banner of Konidela productions. Chiranjeevi is reportedly playing the role of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimhareddy in Sye Raa. The film is scheduled to release on October 2nd. Anushka is featuring in a Chiranjeevi film after their 2006 outing Stalin.