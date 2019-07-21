Bollywood

Kriti Sanon reunited with this Bareilly ki Barfi actor on the sets of Arjun Patiala

Entertainment

It’s official! Karan Patel quits Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, here’s why

  3. Regional
Read More
back
AnjaliAnushka ShettyGopi SunderMichael MadsenNishabdamR MadhavanShalini PandeyShaneil Kumar DeosilenceSrinivas AvasaralaSubba RajuTrending In South
nextSampada Vaze joins the cast of Colors’ Luv Kush

within