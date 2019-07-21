In Com Staff July 21 2019, 3.20 pm July 21 2019, 3.20 pm

It was announced a couple of days back that the first look from Anushka Shetty’s upcoming film Nishabdam, would be out on July 21, to commemorate the anniversary of her 14 years in this industry. For the uninitiated, Anushka is going to be seen alongside Madhavan in their upcoming multi-lingual film Silence. While the film is being called Nishabdam in Telugu, it has been titled Silence in all the other languages. Now, as promised, the makers have released the first look from the film and it sure looks intriguing! We see two hands doing a sort of a dance mudra and at the same time, the hands are also covered in paint.

The makers took to Twitter and wished that Anushka has many more years of amazing characters on the silver screen. Along with this, they presented the first look poster from Nishabdam. Needless to say, the poster has many intricate details. The hands could be that of a painter or a dancer or both. The hands can be seen doing a sort of very popular dance sign. According to reports, Anushka plays the character of an art lover, so this may signify the juxtaposition of two art forms. It is also being reported that Madhavan will be seen in the character of a cello player in this film. Some reports even state that there will be no romantic angles between the two.

Take a look at the poster below :

Wishing our Sweety #AnushkaShetty many more years of amazing characters on the silver screen! Presenting you the title poster of our upcoming film #Nishabdham#14YearsOfAnushkaShetty pic.twitter.com/8ciKgUyxtK — KonaFilmCorporation (@KonaFilmCorp) July 20, 2019