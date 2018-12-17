Anushka to play an important part in Prabhas’ next?

Prabhas is still not done with the shoot of his big-budget action thriller Saaho, but the talks on his next have already hit the deck. After quite a few days of silence following the film’s pooja which took place a few months ago, we now hear that Anushka Shetty has been approached to play an important role in the film.

Even though Pooja Hegde has been already signed up as the female lead, the script has another woman character which has to be essayed by a matured, elderly woman. This portion would come alive in the flashback, and the team is unanimously happy with the decision to cast Anushka for the role. However, it remains to be seen if the actress will take it up.

The tentative title of the film is Amour, and will apparently have Prabhas playing the role of a palm reader. In a recent interaction, director Krishnam Raju has put out the update that the shooting formalities will be completed by the end of 2019, with the film getting ready for release in 2020 – making it a memorable mark as it is the actor’s 20th film.

Bollywood composer Amit Trivedi has been roped in for the music of this flick, while Manoj Parahamsa will be handling the camera department. The team will be canning a majority of the film in Europe.