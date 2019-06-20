Lmk June 20 2019, 4.01 pm June 20 2019, 4.01 pm

When Aparna Balamurali was picked as the heroine opposite Suriya in his upcoming Soorarai Pottru directed by Sudha Kongara, it came as quite a surprise for the majority of Tamil movie buffs. Generally, big star flicks go for popular heroines in the glamorous mode; it was a refreshing change to see a talented young actress like Aparna picked for a Suriya film. Aparna has established herself as a performer of note in Malayalam and also did a good job in her Tamil films such as Sarvam Thaala Mayam and 8 Thottakal. In a recent interview to a national news daily, Aparna said that her character would be speaking an authentic Madurai slang and that she also lost some weight for her role. She also stated that Suriya didn’t have any starry airs and was a very comfortable actor to work with.

While talking about the Kaappaan star, Aparna said, “Soorarai Pottru is a lot of homework and hard work, given that it is a biopic of Captain Gopinath. It takes a lot of authentic information when you are making a biopic. I have gone at least five times for the reading sessions of the film, and that has helped me a lot in my performance. I am happy not just because I’m working with a superstar, but because I am working with a really good team.

Suriya sir is a very dedicated actor and a down to earth person. He is someone who believes in ‘act and react’, and he would stand opposite me, even if there is no close-up shot of him or he is not visible in the frame, just so that I could deliver the right reactions in the scene. He would always be present on the set.”