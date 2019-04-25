Apology after apology! This time it’s Sidhu Moosewala’s mother!

In Com Staff April 25 2019, 12.09 am April 25 2019, 12.09 am

By now, you will be well aware of Sunanda Sharma’s apology letter which we had shared with you a while back. And now, another apology letter has emerged, which is grabbing everyone’s attention.

The apology letter addressed to Pandit Rao Dhanevar, is written by none other than Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur who has been recently elected as the Sarpanch of Moosa village. In the letter, she has stated that her son will not sing songs that have provocative lyrics.

If you are wondering that what made Charan Kaur write such an apology, let us give you the details from the beginning. This letter has come as a response to the complaint which was filed against her by Professor Dhanevar to the Director of Rural Development And Panchayats Department, SAS Nagar, Mohali. In the complaint,

Why does the son of Moosa village's sarpanch sing provocative/illegal songs?

Sidhu Moosewala had sung Jatt us pind nu belong karda, are Moosa pind's lads like this?

Is the sarpanch of Moosa village taking any action against such provocative songs?

As the sarpanch of Moosa village, Charan Kaur can instruct her son to not sing such songs then why isn't she doing so?

Why doesn't the sarpanch of Moosa village ask her son to get his provocative songs removed from YouTube?

Coming back to the contents of the apology letter, Charan Kaur has further added that the song mentioned in the complaint ‘'Jatt Us Pind Nu Belong Karda' was sung by his son nearly one and a half years before she was elected as the Sarpanch. Since the day she has taken up the charge as the Sarpanch, she has been constantly refraining him from singing such songs.

Not only this, she has also mentioned that after the election, neither has her son sung any objectionable song nor will he be singing any in the future. One highlight of the letter that has grabbed our eyeballs, even more, is the last line that reads as “He will sing Baba Nanak’s songs” (wonder what songs were sung by babaji...as the 'songs' we believe are rightly termed as Gurbani)

This apology letter was received by Pandit Rao today and he took to his social media to share it while quoting it as "ਸਿੱਧੂ ਮੂਸੇ ਵਾਲਾ ਦੀ ਮਾਤਾ ਚਰਨ ਕੌਰ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕੀ ਅੱਗੇ ਤੋ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਮੂਸੇ ਵਾਲਾ ਭੜਕਾਊ ਗਾਣੇ ਨਹੀ ਗਾਉਣਗੇ... Baba Nanak di Bani gaawugaa Sidhu Mosewala.." It’s quite evident that Pandit Rao is resolute to get the Punjabi singers out of the guns, gangsters, alcohol, and other objectionable culture and also, seeks to lead them into singing more dignified Punjabi songs. However, his move made him receive a lot of flak from many Punjabi singers who have been earning scores by singing such controversial songs.

Let’s see who comes under his radar next!