Siddarthsrinivas June 07 2019

Four years after he made his debut with the Nayanthara starrer Maya, Ashwin Saravanan returns to present Game Over, the upcoming thriller which has Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. However, the director completed another film in between, named Iravaakaalam. Starring SJ Suryah, Wamiqa Gabbi and Shivada Nair, the intense love story is one of Kollywood’s much sought-out projects but is sadly lying in the cans till date. The film’s producers - Thenandal Films, who bankrolled one of the biggest Tamil films yet in the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Mersal, lost a lot of money in their other projects, which put them in a sorry state.

Speaking about his latest film Game Over, Ashwin dates back to when he approached Taapsee for one of the roles in the film. “I pinged Taapsee with the script of Iravaakaalam and asked her if she would be interested to do it. She came back rejecting it, saying that she would not be able to do justice to the character. But that wasn’t it, as she told me that she liked the way I write and asked me if I had another script in hand. I hadn’t written Game Over with Taapsee in mind, but I am glad that I got to do it with her because she is such a phenomenal artist,” said the director.