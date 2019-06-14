In Com Staff June 14 2019, 11.42 am June 14 2019, 11.42 am

Global music giant Sony Music launched a program 7UP Madras Gig on their YouTube channel in order to promote independent music. This served as a platform for the audience to basically get to hear fresh music that they could appreciate. In their first season, they showcased musicians from South India that included Oorka, Sajith Sathya and also film music composers such as Santhosh Dhayanidhi, D Imman, Leon James and Vivek-Mervin. Now the series is coming back for their second run, and we already told you that participants its season 2 are Dharan Kumar, Sean Roldan, Keba Jeremiah, Ghibran, Darbuka Siva and AR Ameen.

Today, A.R. Rahman took to Twitter and posted a swag-infused video of a guy and asked fans to recognize him. A lot of them were quick to realize that it is none other than his son, A.R. Ameen himself. For the uninitiated, Ameen has already sung in Rahman's songs in 2.0 and OK Kanmani. This stint in 7UP Madras Gig will be his debut as a composer and, needless to say, his dad is extremely happy about it. Each season will consist of six audio tracks, six live performance videos and many more music content episodes. It sure will be interesting to see whether Ameen can live up to the expectations of the numerous fans of Rahman!