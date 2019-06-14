Global music giant Sony Music launched a program 7UP Madras Gig on their YouTube channel in order to promote independent music. This served as a platform for the audience to basically get to hear fresh music that they could appreciate. In their first season, they showcased musicians from South India that included Oorka, Sajith Sathya and also film music composers such as Santhosh Dhayanidhi, D Imman, Leon James and Vivek-Mervin. Now the series is coming back for their second run, and we already told you that participants its season 2 are Dharan Kumar, Sean Roldan, Keba Jeremiah, Ghibran, Darbuka Siva and AR Ameen.
Today, A.R. Rahman took to Twitter and posted a swag-infused video of a guy and asked fans to recognize him. A lot of them were quick to realize that it is none other than his son, A.R. Ameen himself. For the uninitiated, Ameen has already sung in Rahman's songs in 2.0 and OK Kanmani. This stint in 7UP Madras Gig will be his debut as a composer and, needless to say, his dad is extremely happy about it. Each season will consist of six audio tracks, six live performance videos and many more music content episodes. It sure will be interesting to see whether Ameen can live up to the expectations of the numerous fans of Rahman!
While Ameen has not come out and spoken about the competition, D Imman told in a statement, “7UP Madras Gig will change the way south listens to music. I am getting an opportunity to create themes to showcase musical and lyrical expression which is purely non-film. I am all set to get on the floor, I am sure my listeners will be surprised.” It sure will be tough for Ameen to compete with such famous composers but it will also be fun to see him come up with something that will wow the audience! Stay tuned.Read More