AR Murugadoss confirms Thuppakki 2 with Thalapathy Vijay!

At an awards function organized by a leading online portal, ace director AR Murugadoss bagged a gold medal for being a socially responsible filmmaker consistently over the course of his career. The director said that we are living in times when everyone needs to be socially responsible.

Thalapathy Vijay’s fans too flocked the venue and cheered him on wildly and were hooting ‘Thuppakki 2’ nonstop. The director acknowledged their demand and said that he would definitely do Thuppakki 2. The crowd roared wildly and the news went viral instantly on social media due to tweets which originated from the venue. It must be noted that the director hinted about doing Thuppakki 2 in one of his recent interviews too. So, will his next film with Vijay be this sequel?

The director also responded to queries from the event’s host about his rumoured next film with Superstar Rajinikanth. “It will be a mass film. I’m not sure if it’ll have politics; we are still in very early stages. I’ve been a big fan of Rajini sir from my childhood days. This film will be a dream come true moment for me.”, added Murugadoss. This Rajini - Murugadoss film will be produced by either Sun Pictures or Lyca Productions.