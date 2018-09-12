AR Murugadoss in Vijay Deverakonda's next!

AR Murugadoss is not only an ace director who has delivered many noteworthy films in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, he has also nurtured and groomed many promising assistants who have gone on to make a mark for themselves in the industry. Leading names like Ajay Gnanamuthu and Anand Shankar are from the Murugadoss school of filmmaking, and they have made their guru proud with their track record so far.

While Ajay recently delivered the superhit Imaikkaa Nodigal, Anand Shankar is gearing up for the release of his 3rd film NOTA, tentatively on October 5th. NOTA is a raw political drama starring Hit hero Vijay Deverakonda, Sathyaraj, Nassar, Karunakaran and Mehreen Pirzada. The film is a Tamil - Telugu bilingual, which is in its final leg of post-production currently.

Anand tweeted on Tuesday that Murugadoss has made a cameo appearance as an actor in NOTA and that he felt really proud to direct his guru. The news became viral in no time. Murugadoss had earlier made a special appearances in Maan Karate and his own Kaththi. He has taken some time out from his busy schedules with his upcoming Sarkar, for the sake of his former assistant.

NOTA just got one more brownie point now!