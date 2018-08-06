AR Rahman: 2.0's climax segment is INCREDIBLE

Ace director Shankar's 2.0, starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in the lead roles, is one of the most anticipated films of the coming times. It is seen as a sequel to Enthiran, which was a massive blockbuster back in 2010.

2.0 is the most expensive Indian film ever made with VFX work of the highest order. The numerous delays in the film's release are due to the perfection that Shankar wishes to have in the film's visual effects. The film will finally release on November 29 if all goes well and the teaser of the same can be expected on August 15th, according to media buzz.

In a recent interview with senior journalist Rajeev Masand, 2.0's composer ‘Isai Puyal’ AR Rahman couldn't stop raving about the film and Shankar's levels of imagination,

"Recently, I watched one song without any CG effects & it was mind-blowing. Only Shankar is capable of such thinking; we should be proud that he is an Indian doing such a high level of work. He's this 'Iron Man' who has held on for so long without any compromise in quality, any other director would've just given up! And, the climax segment is INCREDIBLE. Of course, there is Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar to ensure a fantastic viewing experience for the audience when the film releases."

Such words coming from AR Rahman can only mean that 2.0 is going to be an exceptional experience.