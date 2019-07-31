In Com Staff July 31 2019, 7.55 pm July 31 2019, 7.55 pm

Ajith fans are currently waiting for the release of his upcoming film, titled Nerkonda Paarvai. As already known, this film is the Tamil remake of the hit Bollywood film Pink. Ajith will be seen reprising the role played by Amitabh Bachchan in this. While anticipation levels are high for this film, people are also constantly talking about Ajith’s next projects. It is known that Thala 60 is also being directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. Now, rumours are afloat that the music for this film will be given by none other than musical maestro, AR Rahman! If this turns out to be true, the composer and actor will be re-uniting after 13 years!

For the unaware, Rahman and Ajith’s combination was last seen in the movie Varalaru, directed by KS Ravikumar, which released back in 2006. So if Rahman signs up for Thala 60, fans will be very pleased indeed to see this hit pair coming back for another film! The pooja for this film will be held by the end of August and it is touted to be extremely high on action. Boney Kapoor has also confirmed that the film will be an original one, unlike Nerkonda Paarvai. Reports also state that it may be a bilingual film as Boney is interested in doing a Hindi film too with Ajith. Thala 60 will be shot across multiple continents in locations like South Africa, Budapest, and the Middle East.

Coming back to Nerkonda Paarvai, recently, the makers unveiled a romantic song from the film featuring Ajith and Vidya Balan. Needless to say, it was well-received by the audience and it will be interesting to see what character Vidya will be seen playing in this film. Let’s see how these two projects fare at the box office!