In Com Staff July 26 2019, 4.49 pm July 26 2019, 4.49 pm

There is no need to justify the fact that AR Rahman is a musical genius. The singer-composer is currently in news for his latest song release, titled Singappenney from the upcoming Vijay starrer Bigil, directed by Atlee. The song is being liked by many and it is already climbing up the charts! It is already known that he does quite a few live shows and all of them are always for full houses. The singer loves to interact with his fans and appreciates it a lot when they improvise on his tracks and send them to him. Now, Rahman himself has asked his fans for one such deed.

Taking to Twitter, he asked his fans to send their lyrics for his hit song Urvashi. Rahman also said that he will choose the best lines and sing the recreated version of Urvashi at his upcoming live in concert, in Chennai! He even wrote that two years ago, fans got very creative with the lyrics and he wants them to do the same this time around too. His concert will be held on August 10, at the YMCA Grounds. Urvashi became a cult song in the ’90s and is still considered one of his masterpieces. The song saw Prabhu Deva matching steps to the beats and it went on to become a huge hit. The song was from the film Kadhalan, which released in 1993.

See AR Rahman’s tweet here –

Friends, it’s time for you to wear your creative hat again! You were so creative 2 years ago when we recreated Urvashi with new lyrics. Send us your best lines & we'll include them in our performance in Chennai on Aug 10th at YMCA Grounds. No Politics, please 😊#RecreateUrvashi — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) July 25, 2019