AR Rahman confirms return to Mollywood with Prithviraj’s Aadujeevitham

For a long time, AR Rahman’s fans in Mollywood have been waiting for the composer to strike a return into Malayalam films. After Yodha in 1992, it has been a really big gap that Rahman has maintained with respect to the industry, mainly because his comfortability with directors and the reach of the music has been healthier in the Tamil and the Hindi industries.

But now, Rahman is making his way back to Mollywood with director Blessy’s Aadujeevitham which is being rolled out as a big-budget survival drama. The film stars Prithviraj and Amala Paul in the lead roles, and is based on the novel of the same name. Prithviraj plays the role of Najeeb, a migrant worker from India who is forced into becoming a slave who herds goats in the Middle Eastern desert, where he goes in search of a job.

Rahman said that the film will take two years to be shot, and this is because it has to be canned across multiple locations with Prithviraj sporting various getups. The composer has already completed two songs for the film, one of which is sung by Chinmayi.

Prithviraj, who is currently busy with his directorial debut Lucifer, will be moving back to the schedules of this film by early 2019.