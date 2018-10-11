AR Rahman locks background score for 2.0 and we can't keep calm!

AR Rahman’s background scores are something that the audiences in India adore. The veteran has always broken new grounds in the space, bringing in innovative sounds and organizations which have been specifically noticed by film buffs and music lovers. And if there’s one thing that his fans are now looking out for, it would be his work in Shankar’s upcoming magnum opus 2.0, which is lining up for a release on the 29th of November.

Rahman has already locked the background score for the film, and is now left with only minor edits to be done to the soundtrack on the whole. Shankar is now waiting for the final output from the VFX team, with which he will close in on the theatrical cut of the film.

The makers of 2.0 are extremely confident that they will meet the release date as announced, even though a section of fans and media houses have thrown doubts on the same.2.0 will see the biggest release possible, with screens being carpet bombed all over Tamil Nadu especially. The team will soon hold a grand trailer launch in Chennai, where the third and final song from the album will be unveiled as well.