AR Rahman officially launches the lead hero of 99 Songs, his debut film as a writer

In Com Staff April 27 2019, 5.35 pm April 27 2019, 5.35 pm

Music director AR Rahman is shuttling between various projects as a composer and the list includes Thalapathy 63 and SK 14 (sci-fi film) in Kollywood, Aadujeevitham (Malayalam), and the historical epic film, Mahavir Karna. Meanwhile, his debut film as a writer, 99 Songs is getting closer to its theatrical release. 99 Songs is a musical romantic drama that is directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. Apart from writing, the music legend has also produced this film and it happens to be his debut production venture. The film covers the life of a singer who wants to become a music composer and make a difference in the art of music.

As the film is gearing up to release on 21 June, AR Rahman has revealed the lead actor. The film will have debutante Ehan Bhat playing the male lead and Rahman took to Twitter to share a picture of Ehan. Rahman also placed a humble request to the audience, to support the young budding talent in 99 Songs and other endeavours. Ehan stated on his Instagram page that this film is a dream debut for him as he had got the opportunity to work with AR Rahman in his first ever film.

It is said that Ehan was selected to play the lead role after the makers had around 1000 auditions to select the lead male character. Co-produced by RSVP Movies and Ideal Entertainment, 99 Songs is shot by Tanay Satyam. The film will have its theatrical release in three languages in the form of Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.