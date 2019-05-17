AR Rahman or Ghibran: Who is going to compose music for Thala 60?

In Com Staff May 17 2019, 7.04 pm May 17 2019, 7.04 pm

Thala Ajith’s current film in production is Nerkonda Paarvai directed by H Vinothkumar, whom the actor chose after his four-film marathon with Siva. In fact, Ajith fans and neutral audiences were relieved that the actor did not team up with Siva for the fifth time in succession. Produced by Boney Kapoor for his banner Bayview Projects LLP along with Zee Studios, Nerkonda Paarvai is slated to hit the screens on the 10th of August. Ajith has a new pair in the form of Vidya Balan who is making her entry into Kollywood through this Vinoth directorial.

While that is on Ajith’s 59th film, talks have begun emerging on his next, which is his 60th. In all probability as the actor has signed a two-film deal with Boney Kapoor, his 60th will also be funded by the Bayview Projects LLP banner and it has also been speculated that Vinoth himself would be directing the Viswasam hero, in his 60th also. While Nerkonda Paarvai has Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music, now there are rumors which are surfacing regarding the music department of Thala 60. As per unconfirmed sources, Ghibran is in talks to compose music for Thala 60. Talking about this, an industry analyst says, "The buzz around Thala 60 states that it could be either the Maestro AR Rahman or the highly talented Ghibran, who would be composing the music for this project!"

However, this subject has not been officially confirmed until now. Since the Papanasam composer had met the Vaali actor and shared a picture he took with Ajith on social media, these rumors could have found its origins there. There is also a buzz that AR Rahman is being approached to take care of the music department, in Thala 60. He had also scored the music in late Sridevi’s Mom and has huge regard for the actress. As of now, the makers of Thala 60 have not firmed up the music composer for the film yet but there is a high probability that it could be one of AR Rahman or Ghibran.