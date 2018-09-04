AR Rahman takes a one-day break from tour for the CCV audio launch

Years after working together in a large number of films, the rapport between ace director Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman has just got better with the passing day. The composer is now halfway through his concert tour of the USA, which will go on until the 15th of September but will still be taking a day’s break from the schedule for an important event – the audio launch of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

Rahman will be flying down on the 5th for this grand affair which will take place at the Lady Andal School in Chennai. The event is being promoted as CCV Unplugged, and will have the composer performing all the songs from the film live with his own team of musicians and singers. Comprising of five songs, it is said to be a different soundtrack where all of the songs will be used for the montage sequences, helping in the film’s narrative.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is getting ready for a worldwide release on the 28of September. The film stars STR, Arvind Swami, Arun Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, Jyothika, Aishwarya Rajesh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Dianna Erappa amongst others. Santhosh Sivan has cranked the camera for this action drama that is definitely one of the most awaited films of the year.