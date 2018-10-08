AR Rahman to travel to Tokyo for the premiere of Sarvam Thaala Mayam?

AR Rahman is one name that just cannot be kept out of the news these days, with regards to Tamil cinema. Right after bagging all the appreciation for his terrific score in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, the Oscar-winning composer made an appearance at the audio launch of Sarkar – the upcoming biggie for which he has composed both the songs and the background score. And now, the next update has already come as his next musical Sarvam Thaala Mayam is on its way to the premiere at the Tokyo International Film Festival.

The GV Prakash starrer brings back cinematographer Rajiv Menon as a director after a gap of 18 years, post Kandukondein Kandukondein back in 2000. GVP plays the role of a Dalit musician finding his way up in the industry to become a well-known name.

Rahman has composed six songs for the film, which will belong to different genres. The film has been getting set for a theatrical release, but the makers are now super excited that it has picked up a premiere slot.

Interestingly, AR Rahman was the one who was initially about to produce this project but later decided to stay on board as a composer alone. If all goes well, GV Prakash, Rajiv Menon and Rahman will make their presence felt together at the premiere, as this film is something really close to their hearts.