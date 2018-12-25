AR Rahman was ‘note’ to be missed in Bangalore, rocked it

‘Isai Puyal’, Oscar-winning ace composer AR Rahman had a grand live music concert in Bangalore this past Saturday evening, as part of his recently launched ‘One Heart Tour’. There was a fairly sizable crowd of about 17000 in attendance on a cool and pleasant evening. Rahman was joined by some of his regular playback singers like Haricharan, Udit Narayan, Vijay Prakash, Jonita Gandhi, Neeti Mohan, Harshdeep Kaur, Swetha Mohan to name a few. His instrumental players were also in fine form as the singers belted out one hit after the other without any breaks.

Rahman, himself, started the show at around 7:30 pm with the soulful and pulsating 'Nadaan Parindey' from Rockstar. Haricharan was a regular presence in most of the songs and he sounded great. A mix of Tamil and Hindi songs were performed, with Hindi getting more prominence due to the diverse nature of the crowd. Rahman mixed up his recent hits from films like Mersal, 2.0, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Sarvam Thaala Mayam with his evergreen classics from 90s films like Kadhalan, Bombay, Dil Se, Thiruda Thiruda.

The next stop in this ‘One Heart Tour’ would be Pune, next month. The organisers are also planning concerts in Chennai and Pondicherry.