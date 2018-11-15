AR Rahman's nephew wishes to work in 'Thalapathy 63' as well

Kaatrin Mozhi, set for release this Friday, will be the launch pad of debut composer A.H.Kaashif, a youngster who is related to A.R.Rahman and has also worked with the legend in films. Recently he worked in some of Rahman’s noteworthy films such as Mersal, Sarkar, Beyond the Clouds, Mom to name a few. He is also a part of the Qutub-E-Kripa music troupe which is credited for the background score work in almost all recent Rahman films.

In a recent exclusive chat with us, Kaashif said that he prefers scoring for romantic numbers and that he is in talks to score the music for another big film, soon after the release of Kaatrin Mozhi. He also said that his uncle Rahman is an inspiration in the way he approaches life and that they talk a lot about life, spirituality and other philosophies.

Kaashif said that though he has turned an independent composer now, he will still work in Rahman’s films and that ‘Thalapathy 63’ will most definitely be a part of his work commitments. “I wish to complete my hat-trick of Vijay sir films with Rahman sir”, chuckles the youngster.

Kaashif also thanked Kaatrin Mozhi’s producer Dhananjayan Govind for recognizing his talent as a composer, and not just seeing him as a means to reach A.R.Rahman.