In Com Staff July 02 2019, 5.43 pm July 02 2019, 5.43 pm

AR Ameen has a prestigious lineage. He happens to be the son of Oscar winner and ace music director in Indian film industry A R Rahman. The teenager has released his first single titled as Sago in Tamil. Sago, which means comrade, is part of Sony Music’s Madras Gig Season 2. Rahman has composed the music and also produced the song along with the youngster. The song is about friendship and love and the lyrics are written by Vivek and ADK. Amith Krishnan has directed the video. An excited but a shy Ameen (just like his dad) discusses the aspects about the song and also his family’s support towards his endeavor.

Ameen was quoted as saying, “I am very excited about Sago. It was of course challenging to produce this single along with my dad but I also enjoyed the process. Sago is all about friendship. Now I need to know what listeners think of me and my song. I am quite excited to know about it. Sago is about friendship and I have a good group of friends who are supportive and encouraging. I wanted to have a song for them especially Arijith who helped me a lot to bring out my expressions”.