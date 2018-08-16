AR Rahman's web series to revive late K Balachander's Kavithalayaa Productions

Late K Balachander’s production house Kavithalayaa Productions has been instrumental in bringing many classics on the silver screen, which include the likes of ones starring biggies like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. However, after 2003, the banner witnessed a slight decline in terms of both the quality and quantity of the cinema that they produced. 2008 release Thiruvannamalai was the last movie from the banner to hit the big screens.

And ten years later, the production house is all set to return with a bang, however with a twist. Kavithalayaa Productions is returning with AR Rahman’s new web series on Amazon Prime, titled Harmony. Directed by the award-winning documentary filmmaker Sruti Hara Subramaniam, the series follows the composer going through the nooks and corners of India to explore new sounds.

Built over five episodes with a total runtime of more than two hours, the web-series brings out the candid side of Rahman and his interest to continuously experiment with music. The composer shares incidents from his childhood days in Kerala, the canteen food at All India Radio and also his collaboration with Mick Jagger and the likes for the one-off band Superheavy.

The team recently held a special premiere of the series in Chennai, which was attended by many celebrities such as cinematographer Ravi Varman, director Vasanth, actor Vivek, director Charan and others.