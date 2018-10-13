Aravindha Sametha is a rage at 60 crores on day 1

The NTR starrer Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava has taken a humongous start at the box office worldwide. An official statement from the team reveals that the film grossed a mindblowing Rs 60 crore worldwide on its opening day, with more than Rs 38 crore coming from the two Telugu states. The film is next to just Baahubali 2 in quite a few territories.

Aravindha Sametha has already crossed the 1 mil $ gross mark in the USA after Thursday, while the numbers from Australia and Karnataka are also encouraging.

The film is being seen as a solid comeback to winning ways for director Trivikram while NTR is most certainly looking at his career best performer, crossing the benchmark set by Janatha Garage. The huge opening of the film comes at a time when the star is still mourning the loss of his father. This success must feel extra special and emotional to him for obvious reasons.

Leading Telugu industry celebrities like SS Rajamouli and Allu Arjun are also raving about Aravindha Sametha. It looks like after Rangasthalam and Bharat Ane Nenu earlier in the year, another big star Telugu film has hit the bulls’ eye at the box office. We’ll have to see how the film sustains in the coming days but trade sources opine that a long run is a certainty.