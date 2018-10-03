Aravindha Sametha Trailer Talk: Young Tiger NTR in various shades

Ahead of the grand Dussehra release of the film on October 11, the theatrical trailer of the NTR starrer Aravindha Sametha was launched on Tuesday night at the grand and emotional pre-release event of the film.

The trailer lasts 2 minutes 10 seconds with the initial 34 seconds allocated to romantic and light scenes. Pooja Hegde's antics and NTR's casual lover boy persona are sweet to watch.

The trailer then takes a turn towards ferocity, violence and heavy duty action scenes. The villains are typically loud and are led by Jagapati Babu in a Rangasthalam-like avatar. NTR’s shirtless stunt sequence in which he sports a chiselled 6-pack is sure to be a big treat for his fans. Ram – Laxman are the stunt choreographers and there is no shortage in this department.

The trailer also packs sequences with good, thought-provoking dialogues and emotional moments but leaves us with one question, is NTR playing multiple roles? The trailer hints so.

Thaman peppers the trailer with his Hit tunes for 'Anaganaganaga' and 'Penniviti'. The film is expected to be a solid outing for him.

We see 'Young Tiger' NTR in various shades and he seems to have had great scope to unleash his entire range in this Trivikram movie. The director meanwhile would be looking to bounce back to winning ways, come October 11, after the disastrous Agnyaathavaasi earlier in the year.