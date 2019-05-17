Arbaaz Khan to make his big Malayalam debut with Mohanlal's Big Brother

In Com Staff May 17 2019, 4.26 pm May 17 2019, 4.26 pm

Director Siddique and Mohanlal are set to collaborate for the third time after Vietnam Colony and Ladies and Gentlemen for a film titled Big Brother. Mohanlal will begin shooting for this film from July 1 and the team itself will see the film go on floors from June 20. While speculations were on as to which Bollywood Khan has been cast for a role in this film, Arbaaz Khan has made it official that he will indeed make his Malayalam debut with this Mohanlal film! The director revealed to a leading media that Arbaaz will be playing the role of an antagonist in this film.

Taking to Twitter, Arbaaz posted pictures of himself along with Mohanlal and the director. He also informed his fans of his debut news and that he will also start shooting from July for this film. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for his brother Salman’s Dabangg 3. Interestingly, Siddique has previously directed Salman Khan in the Hindi remake of his own Malayalam film, Bodyguard. Reports state that Regina Cassandra and Satna Titus are expected to be playing the female leads, but the director has not taken a decision about the same yet. The film will be shot mostly in Kochi and Bangalore. The rest of the cast includes Chemban Vinod Jose, Siddique, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Janardhan, and Tini Tom.

Super excited about working with the Legend Mohanlal sir and ace director Siddique sir. It’s my debut in the Malayalam film industry with a film called “Big Brother”. So looking forward to the shoot in July 😁 pic.twitter.com/dzjlngRvFc — Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazSkhan) May 17, 2019

Reports also state that the film’s shoot may be completed in 85 days. More updates are awaited. According to a leading daily, the movie is slotted to release during the festive season in October.