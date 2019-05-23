Ardaas Karaan teaser to be played before Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh!

In Com Staff May 23 2019, 3.42 pm May 23 2019, 3.42 pm

While the enthusiasm is high for Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh's promotion, one thing that has excited us the most is that the teaser of Ardaas Karaan will also be released on the same day! Nope, we're not sure whether it will hit the internet on the same day but in case you're eager to watch what the sequel to the 2016 blockbuster hit Ardaas has in store for its keen viewers than don't miss out on Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh's theatrical release on 24th May because the teaser of Ardaas Karaan has been attached to the film. You better reach in time because the teaser will be played before the feature presentation.

Released on 11 March 2016, Ardaas marked the directorial debut of Gippy Grewal. The man is now all set to release the sequel, Ardaas Karaan, on 19th July 2019, 3 years after the release of its prequel. Ask Gippy what took him so long and he says that a sequel always gives you cold sweat and you strongly focus on living up to the expectation levels set by the first project of the franchise that too one which has been a big hit.

In one of his statements to Ghaintpunjab, Gippy openly confessed: "Ardaas Karaan is the best film of my entire career." Very recently, a new poster of the film was released by the makers which revealed the release date and other important details about the film. Ardaas Karaan is a Humble Motion Pictures' presentation that has been produced and directed by Gippy Grewal.

The story and screenplay are jointly written by Gippy Grewal and Rana Ranbir, who has also penned the dialogues of the film. In this project, Baljit Singh Deo is the DOP. The trailer and songs of this film will be released on the official YouTube channel of Saga Music. The film has an ensemble star cast but the names have not been mentioned on the poster so we are uncertain as to who has finally made it to the project. Let's keep our fingers crossed for 24th May as of now!