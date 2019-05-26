Ardaas Karaan Update: Team announces release date of it's official teaser!

In Com Staff May 26 2019, 5.13 pm May 26 2019, 5.13 pm

The much-awaited sequel to the 2016 blockbuster hit Ardaas, Ardaas Karaan, is one film that already has the level of expectations pretty high from it. Though people who have seen Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh must have already seen the teaser of Ardaas Karaan, for those who haven't here's a piece of good news.

For all of you waiting to catch an insight into the upcoming film #ArdaasKaraan- Film's teaser releasing on May 27, 2019!@igippygrewal Stay tuned folks 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZcofffDjqN — Saga Music (@Saga_Hits) May 25, 2019

The teaser of the upcoming Punjabi film Ardaas Karaan is scheduled for release on 27 May 2019. The team shared this update today and we were more than happy to share it with you guys. Ardaas Karaan is an upcoming Punjabi social drama film which has been produced and directed by Gippy Grewal and the story has been jointly penned by Gippy and Rana Ranbir. It is the second instalment of Ardaas (film) series. Produced by Humble Motion Pictures; it stars Gippy Grewal, Sapna Pabbi, Japji Khaira, Meher Vij, and Yograj Singh in prominent roles. The film is set to be released on 19 July 2019.

According to inside reports, Ardaas Karaan is one of the finest projects ever made in the history of Punjabi Cinema.

