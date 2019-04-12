Are Karthi and Jyothika playing siblings in Jeethu Joseph’s next?

Siddarthsrinivas April 12 2019, 1.05 pm April 12 2019, 1.05 pm

To cover up the debacle that he faced with the romantic entertainer Dev, Karthi quickly shifted himself fully into work mode, piling up projects one after the other. With his Kaidhi reaching the finish line in terms of its post-production work, the actor is now shooting for his entertainer with Remo director Bakkiyaraj Kannan, and will soon move on to the much-awaited Jeethu Joseph directorial which also stars Jyothika. While buzz first came up that Karthi and Jyothika would be playing a pair here, we now have a word from the team itself on the relationship that they will share in the film.

A source from the team tells us, “It would obviously be awkward to see Karthi and Jyothika paired up with each other, given that Karthi is Jyothika’s brother-in-law in real life. They are playing siblings in this film, which will deal with how they come across and solve a personal problem. Anson Paul is the main negative trigger here, and the events that take place between the three will form the storyline of the film.”

Reports have come up saying that Jeethu Joseph has already begun shooting for the film silently, canning scenes with the supporting cast before he moves onto the ones with the main two actors. Karthi is looking to finish off his three committed films at the earliest so that he can move on to start training for Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, in which he is playing one of the most important characters.