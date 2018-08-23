Are Sundar C and Vishal teaming up for the third time?

Even before Sundar C begins shooting of his upcoming film with STR, the talks surrounding his next have already started gripping the headlines. According to sources in Kollywood, the director will be teaming up with Vishal once again for a commercial entertainer that will go on floors in February 2019.

Sundar C and Vishal have already worked together in Madha Gaja Raja and Aambala. The former remains an unreleased one since five years owing the financial issues, even though the shoot of the same has been finished.

With his magnum opus Sangamithra put on the backburner because of the non-availability of funds, Sundar C is now looking to finish off some quick projects in his comfort zone. If both these films do fall into place, one can expect two guaranteed entertainers from the established director.

On the other hand, Vishal is done with the shoot of Sandakozhi-2, his next release which will hit the screens in October for the Ayudha Pooja weekend. Soon, he will move on to his next project with Lakshman of Bogan fame. Somewhere in the middle, he will also start the Tamil remake of Tollywood blockbuster Temper in which he pairs up with Raashi Khanna.