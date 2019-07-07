In Com Staff July 07 2019, 1.52 pm July 07 2019, 1.52 pm

After the release of Arjun Reddy, Shalini Pandey became a hot favourite among the masses, as well as a lot of directors. Since Arjun Reddy, she has wowed the audience with many other characters and recently she won a lot of appreciation for her spectacular performance in 118. The film went on to become a blockbuster hit and it was no surprise that she was being flooded with offers after that. The actress is currently busy with Anushka’s Silence and, according to the latest updates, we might see her paired up next with Raj Tarun! According to reports, Gundejaari Gallanthayyinde fame director has approached her for his next romantic entertainer.

Reports state that director Vijay Kumar is prepping up for his next with Raj Tarun, which will be a romantic film. And, he is keen on roping in the Arjun Reddy actress for the same. Reports also state that the two will meet soon and discuss her dates, the script, etc. A report in a leading media states that the director thinks Shalini can bring out variations with quite ease. If all goes as planned, the actress will be teaming up with Raj Tarun for the second time that to back-to-back! Shalini will also be seen in Kollywood with Jiiva's Gorilla and Vijay Antony-Arun Vijay's Agni Siragugal. The actress is known to take up roles that challenge her so what’s left to be seen is whether she gives a nod to this romantic entertainer with Raj Tarun or not.