Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda’s negative influence on fans forces him to apologise

Vijay Deverakonda shot to astronomical heights after his intense romantic drama, Arjun Reddy. The film about a young man with anger issues was a blockbuster hit and had earned him innumerable fans that blindly follow whatever he does or says. The film also gave him the much-needed break and his next set of films had a great opening. It is something natural in this country where people are addicted to films and films stars. In Arjun Reddy, he is called Rowdy and the young actor prefers to call himself that way otherwise too. This has elicited a negative reaction from one of his fans in a recent incident.

A young man in Hyderabad was caught by the traffic police for having a number plate for his two-wheeler as Rowdy instead of the usual vehicle registration number. This was pointed out by the Hyderabad Police who fined the man. This was shared by a fan on social media with a photograph. Reacting immediately to this, the actor issued an apology note and stated that he would take it up with the boys and make them be aware of the issue. This has, in fact, attracted more attention and people have been congratulating him for his social concern.

Actors are such a huge impression on common populace especially the gullible. The wise ones will know to sift good from bad but not the weak ones which are detrimental to them as well as society. Therefore it is imperative that these actors should think well enough to put out only such things which will have a positive impact on their followers. Hope this incident will be like an eye opener for other actors as well.