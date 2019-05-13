Arjun Reddy vs Kabir Singh: What's different and what's not!

In Com Staff May 13 2019, 5.23 pm May 13 2019, 5.23 pm

Arjun Reddy- the name that defined a profound but flawed character sketch and the film that defined the brilliance of storytelling. When Arjun Reddy released, Vijay Deverakonda rose up to a level where many actors have wanted to be. It is one thing to show a hero but it is another to show a hero-turned-antihero who knows no limits. When people went to watch Arjun Reddy, nobody cared about how the story would end. Instead, the audience was hooked on to see how long can Vijay’s character endure the pain caused by heartbreak. Given the massive response that this film received, it was no surprise that filmmakers wanted to remake the film in several languages. Just today, the trailer of the Hindi version of this film has been released and from what it looks like, Shahid Kapoor might just be able to achieve what Vijay had, after the film’s release.

From bloodshed to alcoholism to pain, the Kabir Singh trailer might remind fans of several moments that were there in the Arjun Reddy trailer. The characteristics are the same, the rage is the same and even the craze of getting what he loves is the same. Although, it should be added here that the trailer of Kabir Singh shows a much damaged and crazier Kabir than what we saw in the trailer of Arjun Reddy. Comparisons are inevitable since, after all, it is a remake. What is to be seen is whether Shahid surpasses Vijay in showing the craziness that is inside his character. After all, we have seen Shahid giving some amazing and similar performances in films like Haider and Udta Punjab. The shot in the trailer where he stuffs a handful of ice in his pants is the defining moment for his character and that is just the first scene. We go on to seeing him hitting people, running after people and immersing himself in drugs and alcohol.

In a way, the makers of Kabir Singh have given out a lot of colours of Shahid’s character that we are going to see in the film. And this creates an immense amount of anticipation as it is. Shahid although had a separate thing to say about the comparisons that are coming up. A leading media house quoted Shahid saying, “Vijay Deverakonda was spectacular in the film. If you ask me, Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy are cousins; they are not the same person. We have tried to do something different because it’s important to rediscover the journey of the character. We shifted the milieu to Delhi and Mumbai; so, by extension, his family and upbringing has changed. But we have retained the fundamental energy of the character.”

Well, the only way to know how much of the characteristics have been retained and how much has been added is to wait for Kabir Singh to come to the big screens and unleash himself. Till then, stay tuned...