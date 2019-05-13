  3. Regional
Arjun Reddy vs Kabir Singh: What's different and what's not!

Regional

Arjun Reddy vs Kabir Singh: What's different and what's not!

Telugu hit Arjun Reddy or its Hindi remake Kabir Singh, what's your pick?

back
Arjun ReddyHaiderShahid KapoorTrending In SouthVijay Deverakonda
nextPunjabi character actor Dheeraj Kumar bags lead role in Amaanat!

within