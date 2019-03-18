Arjun Suravaram: Nikhil Siddharth releases new song by playing PUBG!

Nikhil Siddharth is currently gearing up for his next with Lavanya Tripathi. Directed by T Santhosh, the film has been titled Arjun Suravaram. The teaser was an instant hit and it garnered more than 1 million views within 24 hours of its release! While one song from the film had already released, Nikhil found an interesting way to release the second song. The actor was getting a lot of requests to play PUBG with his fans so he decided to finally do it.

Nikhil is an avid gamer so he did not hesitate in fulfilling this request from his fans. The actor played PUBG for over an hour and it was streamed on YouTube. Needless to say, thousands of people watched him play the game and at the end he even launched his new song from the movie Arjun Suravaram! Now, isn’t that an absolutely great publicity idea to get youngsters interested? The song is called Tikamaka Makatika and we see Nikhil in action as a journalist and dancing his heart out too.

In Arjun Suravaram, Nikhil plays the role of an investigative journalist. The film also stars Lavanya Tripathi, Posani, Vennela Kishore, Naagineedu, Satya, Kishore, Tarun Arora, Pragati, Vidyulekha, Delson D’souza and Vatsan among others. From the trailer it is evident that Nikhil is set to unearth a big scam as his story. Initially it was titled Mudra but later it was changed to Arjun Suravaram, which is Nikhil’s character’s name in the film. It is set to hit the screens on March 29.