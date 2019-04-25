Arjun’s performance in Kolaigaran is of international standards, says Vijay Antony

Siddarthsrinivas April 25 2019, 2.17 pm April 25 2019, 2.17 pm

On Wednesday evening, the entire team of Kolaigaran met the press and the media in Chennai, to launch the trailer of the film. Written and directed by Andrew Louis of Leelai fame, the film is touted to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that pits a psycho killer against an intelligent cop who breaks down the case. While Vijay Antony plays the role of the killer, Arjun is seen as the police officer here. While both Vijay Antony and Arjun received equal amounts of praise from the rest of the cast and crew, the ‘Pichaikkaran’ actor came forward to the mic saying that it is Arjun who has taken the worth of the film to another level.

“I have a psychological problem. When I see somebody acting so well in front of me, I freeze and start enjoying their performance. I feel my success in cinema till today has come out of the way I relish good work. Arjun sir’s work in Kolaigaran showed me how to perform, right from how he handles scenes without dialogues, little eye movements, body language and more. Even though I may not be able to learn it, I have seen it with my own eyes. His performance in Kolaigaran is of international standards,” said the actor open-heartedly.

Arjun in Kolaigaran

The actor, who has been suffering from a string of flops, is badly waiting for a hit with Kolaigaran, which hits the screens in May. BOFTA Mediaworks, who have recently acquired the distribution rights of the film, are now vying for a suitable release date and will be making the official announcement in a day or two.