Art director Milan says Siva has attempted something different in Viswasam

Art director Milan has been a regular in all of director Siva’s films. He is a part of Viswasam too, the upcoming Thala Ajith - Nayanthara film which is all set to release on January 10th. In a recent press statement, Milan expressed happiness that his work in Viswasam has received good response so far, on the evidence of what we’ve seen in the trailer and other video promos and stills of the film. He added that director Siva has tried something different in Viswasam.

“More than saying that working in Viswasam was a unique and different experience, I would say that Siva sir has attempted something different here. As far as my work in the art department is concerned, I am happy that many are appreciating the colourful set work that they’ve seen in the posters, motion posters and visual promos. I would admit that it was all possible due to the creative freedom given by our producers - Sathya Jyothi Films. Of course, the Midas-touch of cinematographer Vetri also added a lot to the visual output. Coming to the film, there’s something beyond the massy avatar of Ajith sir that we all saw in the trailer.”

Viswasam is getting positive pre-release reports from influential insiders in the Kollywood trade. The film’s advance bookings are going on at a furious pace in all theaters across TN.