Arulnithi, Shraddha Srinath starrer K13 opens on a positive note!

Lmk May 05 2019, 11.32 am May 05 2019, 11.32 am

Over the years, young actor Arulnithi has developed a reputation for picking up quality scripts consistently. Though some of his films may have failed at the box office, the audience does take note of his choices and have a certain amount of trust in him. His latest release, the meta-thriller K13 opened on Friday and has received largely positive reviews from critics and the audience. Arulnithi has backed many promising debut directors and K13 also has one such talented debutant director named Barath in charge. Shraddha Srinath has also impressed in the film, with her presence and performance in an unconventional role.

K13 has been given a limited release in the state but is picking up fast due to the positive talk surrounding it. Theatre owners in and around Chennai have tweeted happily about the increasingly better response to the film.

WOM is the best promotion for any movie and this proved again by #K13 this week! fantastic occupancy for noon show. @arulnithitamil @thespcinemas @ShraddhaSrinath — Ruban Mathivanan (@GKcinemas) May 4, 2019

K13 grossed 19 lakhs in Chennai city on its opening day and there was a surge in collections as the day progressed. The film is expected to have a good weekend in Chennai and other urban territories like Chengalpet and Coimbatore particularly. The film reportedly grossed around 1.03 crore in Tamil Nadu on its opening day.

K13 is the kind of film which demands your undivided attention and the urban centres and youngsters are bound to receive the film better. The film has been made on a shoestring budget and is likely to be a commercially viable venture for its producer SP Cinemas and all other stakeholders by the time the next set of big films such as Ayogya and Mr Local arrive.