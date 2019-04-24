Arulnithi's psychological mystery thriller K 13 release date pushed by two days!

In Com Staff April 24 2019, 6.20 pm April 24 2019, 6.20 pm

Actor Arulnithi's next film due for release is the suspense thriller, K-13, that is directed by debutante Barath Neelakantan and produced by SP Cinemas. The promising actor is quite known for his wise selection of scripts and his filmography boasts of some distinctive films in varied genres. He was last seen in the crime thriller, Iravukku Aayiram Kangal, that had got good recognition from a certain section of the audience. K-13 will be his outing and the film's trailer has set some high expectations from hardcore cinema followers. If the film happens to impress the audience in the initial shows, the film might turn out to be a successful venture.

K-13 was earlier announced to hit the screens on May 1 alongside Gautham Karthik's Devarattam. However, the makers of K-13 have now made an alteration in their release date and the release has been pushed by two days. This Arulnithi starrer will now hit the screens on May 3. Shraddha Sinath plays the female lead in the film and her role is said to be a significant one. She will not be a yet-another commercial heroine type and will have some intense scenes to perform. The trailer also suggested the same. Shraddha is currently basking on the success of her latest release, Jersey, starring Nani, that has got a phenomenal response from the audience and the critics.

Apart from Arulnithi and Shraddha, K-13 also has Yogi Babu, Gayathrie, Adhik Ravichandran, and Eruma Saani fame Vijay in the cast. The film has music scored by Sam CS and visuals shot by Aravinnd Singh.