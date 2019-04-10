Arulnithi's teams up with director Seenu Ramasamy for his next, Yuvan Shankar Raja to score music

In Com Staff April 10 2019, 2.44 pm April 10 2019, 2.44 pm

Director Seenu Ramasamy is fresh from the release of his last film Kanna Kalaimane which starred Udhayanidhi Stalin and Tamannaah. The film got below average reviews from the audience as well as the critics who bashed the film for its flat storyline and absence of entertaining factors. Now, the director has announced his next and it will be with Udhayanidhi's cousin Arulnithi. Although not much has been revealed about the cast yet, this sure looks like it is going to be an interesting director-actor combination to look out for.

The official confirmation was shared on Twitter by the makers and fans have been raving about it ever since! The movie will be produced by Timeline Cinemas Sundar Annamalai, who had earlier produced Echarikkai Ithu Manithargal Nadamadum Idam. They are currently also producing Ashok Selvan starrer Redrum. Yuvan Shankar Raja will be scoring the music while Sreekar Prasad will be handling the editing. The leading lady has not been revealed yet and other details regarding the cast and crew is also expected to be revealed soon!

Meanwhile, Seenu Ramasamy has already wrapped his next project Maamanithan starring Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie in lead roles. Arulnithi will be seen next in K13 alongside Shraddha Srinath. The trailer has been loved by many fans and this film is being eagerly awaited. Produced by SP Sankar and Santha Priya, the film will be director Barath Neelakantan’s debut feature. The release date is yet to be revealed and thus the anticipation rate is sky high. Stay tuned for more updates on this!