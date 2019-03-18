Arun Pandian’s daughter Keerthana Pandian to make her Tamil cinema debut with Thumbaa!

Veteran actor, director and producer Arun Pandian has acted in movies across Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. His recent movie venture was as a producer in the 2018 Vijay Sethupathi starrer Junga and even more recent was as a distributor for the super successful Viswasam. Arun Pandian was well known for his action roles in many movies. Now we have an interesting update regarding his daughter Keerthana Pandian. Keerthana is all set to make her acting debut in a Tamil movie.

The Tamil movie Thumbaa, starring Darshan of Kanaa fame as the hero, will mark Keerthana Pandian's acting debut. This movie is directed by debutante Harish Ram LH, who was a former assistant of Kodi director Durai Senthil Kumar. Vijay TV fame Dheena is also playing an important role in this movie. Produced jointly by Regal Reels Pvt Ltd. and Roll Time Studios LLP, Thumbaa has music by the Vivek-Mervin duo and Santhosh Dayanidhi. Anirudh Ravichander has also come in as a guest composer for this project and a promo video featuring him and a tigress called Thumbaa was released. This promo came in for tremendous response from the audiences.

Now, the movie's first look was revealed by none other than Kaappaan star Suriya, on his Twitter handle. This first look shows Darshan, Keerthana and Dheena in an open top jeep, driving in the middle of a dense jungle. KJR Studios, the company which is bankrolling Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming movie Hero and also tasted massive success by distributing Viswasam, will be the distributing Thumbaa worldwide.

Thumbaa is said to be a May release, set to cash in on the upcoming summer vacations.