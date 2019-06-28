In Com Staff June 28 2019, 5.07 pm June 28 2019, 5.07 pm

Director Arun Prabhu Purushothaman’s debut film was Aruvi, produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, that featured Aditi Balan in the lead. This film won a lot of acclaims, which got the director a good footing to start his journey in the industry. He began his second film under the production of RD Raja's 24 AM Studios banner but sadly, the film has not taken off. As a result, he has moved on and now he is working on his next, titled Vaazhl, under the production of Sivakarthikeyan's banner. The announcement was made some time ago and the first look poster was released on Thursday. During a recent media interaction, Arun Prabhu explained about the theme of his film and also opened up on extra L in its title.

Upon being asked if its due to astrological reasons, the young director laughed it off and said, “No No, there is neither astrology nor numerology in that extra L. While I wrote the script itself, I was sure that I wanted to send the film to international film festivals. The foreigners pronounce it differently when it is spelt Vaazh. Hence, to get the name phonetically correct, we added that letter L!” Arun Prabhu avered that Vaazhl will have a global theme. “Our lives are filled with many questions like why we are born, how do we live and what is the purpose of our life, etc. My film will encompass all these questions!” This sounds a little preachy, isn’t it? But Arun clearly says that Vaazhl will not be preachy and that it would be as entertaining as his first film Aruvi.

The cast list will have all newcomers but Arun is not willing to give out the names. He says, “I wanted an all-new cast as I want people to see them as characters and not stars. I wanted passionate people without image baggage. At this point, I can say that there is a small boy who plays a crucial role in the film!” Singer Pradeep Kumar of ‘Poo Avizhumpozhudu’ fame, is turning a music composer with Vaazh. Arun reveals that musically, Vaazhl will give an enriching experience. “We have travelled to many places for different sounds and music. International musicians are also part of the music team,” he adds.