Arun Vijay and Nivetha Pethuraj join hands for this young talent's thriller film!

In Com Staff April 25 2019, 12.07 am April 25 2019, 12.07 am

Arun Vijay is basking in the critical and box office success of his last film, Thadam, the intense suspense crime thriller, directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The film gained highly positive reviews for its tight screenplay and confined performances from Arun Vijay and other actors. His next film would be a thriller with director Karthick Naren of Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru fame and we had also reported about it in one of our previous articles. This yet to be titled film will be funded by Lyca Productions. The pre-production works are currently in progress and we can expect an official announcement very soon.

Recently, Arun took to Twitter to share his excitement on his recently signed project after Thadam and we are sure that he is talking about the film with Karthick Naren only. Meanwhile, we have now got some interesting details on the film's leading lady. Nivetha Pethuraj will be playing the female lead in this thriller film. Our sources inform, "Nivetha was very impressed with the story of the film and her character will be an intriguing aspect in the film. It will be an important role and she is all geared up to start shooting for the film. Arun Vijay is also simultaneously getting prepared to get into his character."

Karthick Naren's second film, Naragasooran is yet to see the light of the day due to financial issues. There are no updates about the film's release yet and the youngster must definitely be looking forward to it as the theatrical trailer created waves on social media during its release.